Game on for World Cup comedy An Evening with Gary Lineker at Chesterfield Pomegranate this week

An Evening with Gary Lineker is a comedy of two halves linking marital turbulence with the World Cup.

An English couple are on holiday abroad in the summer of 1990 where she wants to talk about their relationship and he wants to watch the football on television. While he hopes to watch England play Germany in the semi-final of football’s greatest competition, she dreams of running away with Gary Lineker.

Things get messy with the arrival of a travel writer who is having an affair with the wife and his friend who brings along a travel rep.

Find out whether the marriage can be saved in Majorca when Rumpus Theatre Company launches its production of An Evening with Gary Lineker tonight (Tuesday, February 26) at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

The play runs until Saturday, March 2, at 7.30pm nightly with matinees on Wednesday at 2pm and Saturday at 3pm. Thursday’s performance is signed and the Saturday matinee show is audio described.

After the Thursday performance, the audience will be invited to meet the cast in the bar for a game in the style of A Question of Sport.

Tickets for An Evening with Gary Lineker are priced £22 and £21 (concessions). Call 01246 345222 or click here

