Gee-up for family fun at Kedleston Hall

Children can play on hobby horses in mini stables, browse the pop-up stable yard store or enjoy games and activities with their families at Kedleston Hall this school summer holiday.

Kedleston’s great stable block was built shortly after the mansion was completed in 1769, almost 250 years ago. The main feature is an impressive arched ceiling stable, large enough to fit up to 20 horses inside, and which remains relatively untouched. From the inner courtyard of the stable you can see the ways in which other buildings have been changed, repurposed and reinvented over the last 250 years. From the brew house to the potting shed, the ice house to the slaughterhouse this space is filled with a rich and unexplored history.

Fiona Bridges, general manager at Kedleston Hall, said: “The stables are one of Kedleston’s hidden gems. They were an integral part of Robert Adam’s grand designs for the finest 18th century palace and pleasure grounds. We are very excited to be opening the stables up to our visitors this summer, giving them a chance to explore and take a peek behind the scenes.”

The stables and courtyard will be open daily during the summer holidays. Find out more and plan your visit at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/kedleston-hall/features/hey-ho-off-to-the-stables-we-go