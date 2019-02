Faith - The George Michael Legacy is a new show which celebrates one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time.

Touring to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on March 1, the production brings to life 35 years of hits from George’s glittering career.

Fans will be dancing in the aisles to hits from the early days with Wham! to George’s successful solo career including Freedom, Club Tropicana, Outside and Careless Whisper.

Tickets £26.20. Call 01246 345222 or go to the website