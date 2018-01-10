Friday, January 12

Transmission. The sound of Joy Division. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Crossroads. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

James Jeffrey. Acoustic show. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Ffunktion. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Create To Inspire/Canvas plus special guests Skywalker and Revealer. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Audiomotive. The George and Dragon, Belper.

Taylor & Hart. The Old Black Swan, Crich.

Saturday, January 13

Backstreet Thunder and Guilty As Sin. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Towards The Sun. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Diversify 3D. Brimington Social Club.

Shannon. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

The Rapids, Edgefield Club, Matlock.

Ainsley. Buxton Conservative Club.

Georgia Burgess. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Chris Bateman. Enterprise Sports and Social Club, Ilkeston.

Paul Michaels. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

(hed) pe. Plus Conveyer and Black Orchid Empire. The Hairy Dog,Derby.

Mettle Mix. Horse & Groom, Derby.

Mark Tempest. Royal British Legion Club, Strutt Street, Belper.

Peashooter Acoustic Show. The King William IV, Milford.

Sunday, January 14

Connie Bolton. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Kesia Gill. Spondon Liberal Club.

Family friendly open mic evening. The Arkwright Suite at The Lion Hotel, Belper, every Sunday from 6pm to 9pm. Special guest hosts each session.

DFacto host open mic. The Neptune Beer Emporium. St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield, Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Monday, January 15

James Taplin. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Thursday, January 18

Roots Collision. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.