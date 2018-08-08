Thursday, August 9

Brinanigans. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Friday, August 10

Vad Penny. Charity gig for Dementia Adventure. The Badger, Brockwell, Chesterfield.

The Jam’d. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

She Said and Juno. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

ziPt. Three Horseshoes, Clay Cross.

The Hot Clover Club & The Discoveries. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Rebecca Daniels. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Jiggery Folkery. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Blues Train. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Saturday, August 11

The Early Morning Shakes. The County music bar, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. The Derby Tup, Chesterfield.

Wickerman. The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Nev James. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

Uncle Salty. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Bad Penny. The Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland

Vinyl ‘‘45’. Hits of the 60s. Edgefold Club, Matlock.Renayah. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Sean Finch. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Maxine Santanna. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Steve Andrews. Enterprise Sports & Social Club, Ilkeston.

Lady Rose Band. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Strange Days. Merlin, Pride Park, Derby.

Northern Lights. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Sunday, August 12

Dark Lightning. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road, Chesterfield, 5pm start.

Copy Cats. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Kev Smith Jones. Gallows Inn, Ilkeston.

Wednesday, August 15

Pistol Pete Wearn. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Pedro. Country ‘n’ Western. North Wingfield Miners’ Welfare, North Wingfield.