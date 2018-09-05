Thursday, September 6

The Opera Boys. Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield.

The Honeymoon Suite (Derby). The Venue, Derby.

Olivia Awbrey. Dub rek studios, Derby.

Friday, September 7

Towards The Sun and Pryzm. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

DFacto. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Doublecross. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Wayward Brothers. Classic and new rock band. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Jawbone. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Seventh Son. The Church House, St James Street, Sheffield.

Saturday, September 8

Rock for Rachel. All-day fundraiser in aid of Rachel Potter who has aggressive dementia. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield, from midday.

Definitely Mighbe. Oasis and Stone Roses tribute. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Black Sails. Ark Tavern, Brimington.Sid Griffin. The Old Lockup, Wirksworth.

G4 - Live in Concert. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

The Beat Hounds. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

U2UK. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Floyd Effect. Tribute to Pink Floyd. Buxton Opera House.

No Hot Ashes, Covasettes, Glass. The Victoria Inn, Derby.

Alan Squires. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.

Phil Haley & His Comments. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Bin 53-4. Rock ‘n’ roll, blues, country rock, rockabilly. London Road Inn, Buxton.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Eagle, Buxton.

ziPt. The Harrow Inn, Boughton.

Sunday, September 9

Alan and Vanessa host open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Jon Alex. Tribute to Elton John. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

You Win Again. Tribute to the Bee Gees. Buxton Opera House.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Monday, September 10

Open mic acoustics. Tupton Tap, Old Tupton, near Clay Cross.

Tuesday, September 11

Shaun Byrne hosts open acoustic night. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday, September 12

Charlie Starr. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.