Gilbert O’Sullivan is doing what comes naturally

Music fans attending Gilbert O’Sullivan’s concert in Derbyshire this week will have the opportunity to hear selections from his self-titled new album.

He will present fresh material alongside classics such as Alone Again (Natrually) Nothing Rhymed and Clair at Buxton Opera House on August 11.

Gilbert’s blend of melodic craftsmanship, witty wordplay and surrealist humour has given him an enduring career of five decades and endeared him to fans around the globe.

He’s been championed in recent years by everyone from Morrissey to Paul Weller, from Difford & Tilbrook to Neil Diamond.

As creative now as he has ever been, the past few years have seen Gilbert showcase many sides of his musical personality. Seen in live shows with his band, full orchestral performances in the UK and Ireland or exploring Latin music on 2015’s Latin Ala G! album, the iconic songwriter has continued to look to the future.

Tickets for his Buxton show cost £24. Call 01298 72190 or go to: www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

