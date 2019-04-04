Guitar heroes Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Brian May are honoured in show touring to Chesterfield

If you love guitar music then check out a show which pays tribute to the prowess of gifted artistes such as Chuck Berry, Hank Marvin, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Brian May and Steve Vai.

The Story of Guitar Heroes, which tours to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Friday, April 5, is presented by Phil Walker whose band uses more than 30 of the instruments to reproduce the sound and ambience of each guitar hero.

Now in its fifth year, the show includes video footage of historical moments.

Tickets £2170. Call 01246 345222 or book online click here

