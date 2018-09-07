Helping hand to grow your business

Free coaching workshops are on offer for would-be entrepreneurs thinking of starting or growing a business in the Derbyshire Dales.

The sessions, aimed at start-ups and businesses under 24 months old, take place at Bakewell’s Agricultural Business Centre on September 20, from 10am to 1pm, at Wirksworth’s Wellspring Church on the same day from 4pm to 7pm and at Growing Rural Enterprise Ltd’s office in Main Road, Sudbury, on Tuesday, September 25, from 4pm to 7pm.

To book in, call business mentor Julie White on 07971 666474 or email info@growingruralenterprise.co.uk.