Here’s where the bands are playing live

Thursday, February 7

Ben Poole and the Ben Poole Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Cureheads.at The Flowerpot, Derby, on February 8.

Simply Mel open mic. Spotted Cow, Holbrook, Belper.

Friday, February 8

Empusa, Air Drawn Dagger, MOLLYANNA, Steal The City. Free entry, donations in aid of The Shaw Mind Foundation. The County music bar, Chesterfield.

The Cureheads. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Kev Nicholas. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Ultimate Stone Roses, A.M.P. Bar and Venue, Eagle Parade, Buxton.

The Beat Hounds. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Reuben James. The Crown and Cushion, Broad Pavement, Chesterfield.

Nervous Twitch. Dub:rek Studios, Derby.

Maxine Santanna. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

The Honeymoon Suite. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Saturday, February 9

The Early Morning Shakes. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Wickerman. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

The Amelia Carter Band, Speedwell Inn, Staveley.

Resurrections. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

DFacto. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

B’Dazzled. Brimington Social Club, Brimington.

AKA Noel Gallagher. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Ian Andrews. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Skids. The Venue, Derby.

The Goldleaf Duo. The Remarkable Hare, Matlock.

Lewis Matthews. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.

Roxy Magic. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Aron Fender. Palmer-Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.

Broadcasters. Smiths Tavern, Ashbourne.

Workin’ Man Noise Unit and Rat the Magnificent. Dub:rek Studios, Derby.

Bethany Brookes. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Wayne Marcus. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Tony Gold. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Counting Coins. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Groundhog Days. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.

Sunday, February 10

Tony Munroe. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.

Maxxine. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Wednesday, February 13

John Grant. Country ‘n’ Western night. North Wingfield MW Social Club, North Wingfield.