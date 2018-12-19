Here’s your guide to where bands are playing in Derbyshire over the festive season

December 20

Bon Jovi Forever. The Flowerpot, Derby.

December 21

Witch Tripper, Lycan, MOLLYANNA, Ben Miles Rocks, Thrashsquatch, Steal The City, W.O.R.M. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Ultimate Coldplay. Tribute to Coldplay. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Nine Below Zero. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Pint of Mild. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Marty Lee. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Nikki Rogers. Crown & Cushion, Low Pavement, Chesterfield.

Busker John. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Seven Day Weekender. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

December 22

Towards The Sun. The County music bar, Chesterfield.

Bad Penny. Crown & Anchor, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Ovacast. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Harriett. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Strange Days. Nags Head, Market Street, Clay Cross.

Fleetwood Bac. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Wonderwhys. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Kelly Paige. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Excel. Brimimgton Social Club. High Street, Brimington.

ziPt. The Crown, Tibshelf.

Christopher James. Palmer-Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.

John Fitzpatrick. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, Clay Cross.

Steve Miller. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Thunderbird 4. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Charlie Buck. Enterprise Sports & Social Club, Ilkeston.

Steve Knight. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Wildest Dream. Chequers, Breaston, Derby.

Stevie Stephenson. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Under the Sun (upbeat acoustic rock). The Nag’s Head, Newbold.

Groundhog Days. Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

December 23

David Bryden. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

The Fillers. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Let’s ABBA Party. White Hart, Station Road, West Hallam.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

December 24

Rockin’ Ratbags. Palmer-Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.

Libbi Paige. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Sarah Bright. Brimington Social Club.

Fab 2. Spanish Bar, Market Street, Ilkeston.

Karen Starr. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, Clay Cross.

Karen Kristian. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Charlie Starr. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

David Bingham. Enterprise Sports & Social Club, Ilkeston.

Matt Symons. Smalley Common Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Smalley Common, Ilkeston.

Dawn Fury. Littleover Social Club.

Stevie Moore. The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

December 26

Sammy Beck. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

ziPt. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

Are You Experienced? Jimi Hendrix tribute. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Bev Brookes. Brimington Social Club.