English Touring Opera is staging Verdi's first Shakespearean masterpiece Macbeth on Friday, March 22, and Rossini's underperformed Elizabeth 1 on March 23 - both at Buxton Opera House. Here is a sneak preview of scenes from the two productions.

The Witches in Macbeth. Richard Hubert Smith other Buy a Photo

Grant Doyle (Macbeth) and Madeleine Pierard (Lady Macbeth). Richard Hubert Smith other Buy a Photo

A scene from Macbeth. Richard Hubert Smith other Buy a Photo

Dara Gibo (Fleance) and Andrew Slater (Banquo) in Macbeth. Richard Hubert Smith other Buy a Photo

View more