The Royal Opera House production, which tells the story of the long-lasting effects of a father's curse, will be screened at Cineworld Chesterfield, Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre and Tideswell's George Hotel. Encore screenings will be held on Sunday, April 7 at Northern Light Cinema, Wirksworth, and Derby's Showcase Cinema de Lux.

La forza del destino. Monika Rittershaus other Buy a Photo

