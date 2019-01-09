Iron men flex their musicles in Britain’s Strongest Man heading for Steel City

Britain’s Strongest Man is coming back to Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on Saturday, January 19. for the ultimate showdown of strength.

The contest is part of the ‘Official World’s Strongest Man Arena Tour’ known as Giants Live. It will be filmed for Channel FIVE’s Christmas Series that includes the World’s Strongest Man.

Tickets are available via the ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656 or online at https://www.flydsaarena.co.uk are priced £28 - £196 (including booking fee).

Last year, Giants Live packed in more than 6,500 fans at the FlyDSA Arena and Britain’s Strongest Man 2019 could well be bigger yet!

The best of Britain take on five Herculean tests of strength to be crowned Britain’s Strongest Man 2019. Log Lifting and the Atlas Stones are two of the more famous events that will return.

Iconic British heavyweights are ready to hoist stones, throw kegs, carry cars and lift heavy metal to prove they have the brute determination to secure their place at the World’s Strongest Man competition....

They are: Adam Bishop, Ben ‘Badger’ Brunning, Michael ‘The Bull’ Downey, Mark Felix, Graham Hicks, Terry Hollands, Luke ‘The Highland Oak’ Stoltman - Strongman, Aaron Page, Phil Roberts, Laurence Shahlaei, Paul Smith, Mark Steele and Tom Stoltman - Strongman

Can Big Loz claim his third Britain’s Strongest Man title? Will Graham Hicks finally break his duck and claim a much deserved win? Or will the evergreen Mark Felix shock everyone and become the oldest ever Britain’s Strongest Man?

The roar of the crowd, the atmosphere of the big Arena - this is the biggest stage for UK strongmen and the athletes are ready for a battle of gargantuan proportions!

* Due to the nature of the event, the line up of athletes is subject to change.