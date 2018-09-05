Jawbone ready to dazzle Derbyshire fans

All-star blues/Americana supergroup Jawbone will be performing at The Flowerpot in Derby for the first time.

The new group features Paddy Milner, Marcus Bonfanti, Rex Horan and Evan Jenkins who, individually, have worked with such greats as Tom Jones, Van Morrison, Robben Ford, Ginger Baker, Dave Gilmour, Jack Bruce, Ronnie Wood and Ten Years After.

The group formed in London and will release their self-titled debut album on November 9.

Their sound sits somewhere between the southern drawl of Little Feat and the classic London blues of The Rolling Stones,

The two frontmen share the lead vocal duties, backed by big harmonies from the rest of the band.

Catch Jawbone at The Flowerpot on September 7.

Tickets £12, available in advance from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions or online at www. rawpromo.co.uk