Jean Genie sings the hits of David Bowie

David Bowie’s classic hits such as Starman, Rebel Rebel, Life On Mars and Young Americans are among the songs performed by tribute act Jean Genie.

The band bring their flamboyant stage show, complete with dazzling costumes and stunning effects, to Chesterfield’s Real Time Live on Saturday, July 14.

Fronted by John Mainwaring, the group have performed on stage with the original Spiders from Mars and played to capacity crowds at festivals.

Tickets to the Real Time Live gig cost £13.20 (including booking fee). Contact www.wegottickets.com/event/431307