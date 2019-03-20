Jimmy Shand’s music lives on in show starring accordion champion Brandon McPhee heading for Chesterfield

Legendary musician Sir Jimmy Shand is celebrated in an award-winning show which is touring to Chesterfield this weekend.

The prolific composer and band leader sold millions of records during his 70-year career.

His music and life will be honoured in The Jimmy Shand Story at the Pomegranate Theatre on March 23.

Brandon McPhee, senior Scottish accordion champion and winner of the highly coveted Jimmy Shand Shield, takes centre stage in the show.

The 22-year-old musician will be playing many of his favourite tunes, such as Bluebell Polka, Whistling Rufus and Shufflin Samuel.

Renowned folk singer and broadcaster Jimmie MacGregor will narrate the show. He said: “There is no better accordion player alive today to portray the Jimmy Stand Story than Brandon McPhee. I worked with Jimmy but I have to say as a player Brandon leaves Jimmy Shand behind, but there is no doubt if it wasn’t for Jimmy, Brandon and people like him wouldn’t be performing today.

“Jimmy Shand I’m sure would be very proud of the show that Brandon is performing in his honour.”

Saturday’s show at the Pomegranate Theatre starts at 7.45pm. Tickets £22.70. Call 01246 345222 or book online click here

