Joan Collins and Ross Noble bring shows to Derbyshire

Global superstar Joan Collins and a star-studded thriller will make the chill nights of autumn a little bit brighter in Derbyshire.

Celebrities from the world of film, music and comedy will be beating a path to Buxton.

Joan Collins will be sharing stories and secrets from her long career in her one-woman show, Unscripted, on September 15.

Spine-chilling drama The Case of the Frightened Lady stops off in town from October 22 to 27. The stellar cast will be headed by John Partridge, (Christian from EastEnders) and includes Deborah Grant (Not Going Out) and Robert Duncan (Drop The Dead Donkey.

Comedian Ross Noble will be raising spirits with his latest show, El Hablador, on October 10. And the laughs continue with all-male comedy dance company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo which hotfoots it to Buxton on October 13.

For further information and tickets, go to www.buxtonperahouse.org.uk