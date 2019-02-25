Jon Boden and the Remnant Strings play tunes from Afterglow album in Buxton

Jon Boden and The Remnant Strings. Photo by Chris Saunders.
Multiple BBC Folk Award winner Jon Boden will be joined by a three-strong string section when he plays tunes from his Afterglow album at Buxton Opera House on March 2.

Jon will tell the story of the album, which is about a post-oil world and follows the course of two lovers over the night of a city carnival.

Two years ago, the former Bellowhead frontman introduced his new big band Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings to play selections from Afterglow at major venues across the UK. His slimmed-down ensemble, Jon Boden and the Remnant Strings, will play at smaller theatres during next month’s tour, emabling audiences to experience a more intimate, acoustic version of material from Afterglow.

Multi-instrumentalist Jon will be joined by Helen Bell (viola), Morven Bryce (violin) and Lucy Revis (cello) at this concert. Tickets £22.50. Call 01298 72190 or to book online click here.