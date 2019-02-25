Jon Boden and the Remnant Strings play tunes from Afterglow album in Buxton

Multiple BBC Folk Award winner Jon Boden will be joined by a three-strong string section when he plays tunes from his Afterglow album at Buxton Opera House on March 2.

Jon will tell the story of the album, which is about a post-oil world and follows the course of two lovers over the night of a city carnival.

Two years ago, the former Bellowhead frontman introduced his new big band Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings to play selections from Afterglow at major venues across the UK. His slimmed-down ensemble, Jon Boden and the Remnant Strings, will play at smaller theatres during next month’s tour, emabling audiences to experience a more intimate, acoustic version of material from Afterglow.

Multi-instrumentalist Jon will be joined by Helen Bell (viola), Morven Bryce (violin) and Lucy Revis (cello) at this concert. Tickets £22.50. Call 01298 72190 or to book online click here.