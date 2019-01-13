Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman bring award-winning songs to two Derbyshire venues

Top award-winning folk duo Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman will be performing two shows in Derbyshire this month.

They play at Tansley Village Hall on January 25 and at Crich Glebe Field Centre on January 26.

Twice winners of BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Duo and with five critically acclaimed studio albums under their belts, Kathryn and Sean’s contemporary folk tunes have captured the hearts of the world. Kathryn’s early duo career was with Kate Rusby. They released an award-winning album with Kathryn becoming the first singer to win the BBC Young Tradition award. The Kate and Kathryn partnership led to them teaming up with the three Lakeman brothers and the band Equation was born.

Kathryn and Sean’s musical and personal partnership flourished and after ten years of touring they decided to gig as an acoustic duo.

To book tickets for their Tansley show, call 07748 545287 or for Crich, call 01773 853260.