Kung Fu Panda is the first attraction in pop-up cinema programme for north Derbyshire

A new company is bringing pop-up cinema to north Derbyshire and launches this weekend in Chesterfield with a screening of Kung Fu Panda.

The film show takes place at St Thomas Centre, Brampton, on Saturday, March 23.

Brogan O’ Callaghan and Adam Chapman set up Bluebird North Events after finding a lack of similar events in the area.

Plans for future events include films such as Moana, Little Shop of Horrors, Mean Girls, Hairspray, The Polar Express and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Brogan said: “We want to create events for local residents and believe this is something new and exciting for Chesterfield. We want people to have a selection of fun events on their doorstep, without having to travel to Sheffield, Leeds, Derby or Nottingham, which can be especially difficult with children. We love Chesterfield as a town and want to show off what it is has to offer and to bring some additional evening entertainment to the area.”

She added: “Our events are pop up screenings but with added extras to make it a real day out. Cinema is such a great way to have a shared experience as a group, as you all laugh, cry and experience the emotions of the film together. This sense of community is what we’re trying to capture at our events, and we hope that the attendees will feel the same way.”

At the Kung Fu Panda event there will be a bar with a range of drinks for adults and children, as well as face painting and food stalls offering popcorn, nachos, brownies and more for sale. The event opens at 5pm, with the film starting at 7pm.

Tickets are £8 for adults, £6.50 for children and £25 for a family ticket.

Adam Chapman said: “Our Kung Fu Panda screening is an evening of family entertainment in a popular Chesterfield location. Our first event is aimed at families, however we have a range of events being planned for the young, old and young at heart. Most of our events will be cinema screenings however we do want to expand into other areas such as live comedy and popular TV events.”

“The next screening we are planning is a special 50th anniversary screening of Kes. Tickets will be on sale in the next couple of weeks.”

For more information, visit the website click here or their Facebook, Twitter or Eventbrite pages.