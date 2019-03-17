Lady Maisery musician Hannah James debuts her new duo in Staveley concert

Award-winning folk musician, dancer and composer Hannah James will debut her new duo in north Derbyshire.

She has teamed up with outstanding cellist Toby Kuhn of France and they will perform at Hollingwood Hub, near Staveley, on Tuesday, March 20.

The pair only met last summer when the musical chemistry between them was immediate. The master instrumentalists immediately formed a duo in which the interplay would make listeners think they had been playing together for years.

Hannah, who grew up in Chesterfield, is a member of vocal harmony trio Lady Maisery and has worked with folk legend Maddy Prior in the trio 3 for Joy.

She first came to national attention as accordion player and singer with the band Kerfuffle. She went on to form an acclaimed duo with Bellowhead’s Sam Sweeney and the pair won the best newcomers category at the Hancock Awards in 2010.

Toby Kuhn is a trained classical musician whose encounter in 2015 with the vast world of folk music has led him in even more directions. He has collaborated with talented artists such as Daniel Wall, Sofia Högstadius and Matija Solce. Toby is a member of a string quartet with fiddler and singer Kate Young, with whom he is performing around Europe.

Tuesday’s concert at Hollingwood Hub starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 and can be bought online at https://www.chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk