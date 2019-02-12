Love is a funny old game in Ayckbourn comedy at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate tonight

Three couples, two dinner parties, one affair add up to misunderstanding and mayhem in this week’s presentation at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

Alan Ayckbourn’s classic farce How the Other Half Loves opens at the Pomegranate tonight (Tuesday, February 12) and is on until Saturday, February 16.

The audience on Thursday night, which coincidentally is Valentine’s Day, will be invited to meet the cast in the bar for a game in the style of Give Us a Clue.

Performances start at 7.30pm each evening with Wednesday and Saturday matinees starting at 2pm and 3pm respectively.

How The Other Half Loves is presented by Rumpus Theatre Company as part of the Pomegranate Theatre’s 70th anniversary repertory season.

Tickets £22 (adult), £21 (concessions), £18 (child). Call 01246 345222 or go to the website