Love is in the air in programme for Wyns Tor Singers’ autumn concert

Winster’s chamber choir the Wyns Tor Singers will be joining forces with the village twinning association to offer an evening of music, food and poetry to mark the turning of the seasons.

Entitled Autumn Leaves, the concert takes place at the Burton Institute, Winster, on November 24, at 7.30pm.

The choir will sing a lighthearted range of pieces to celebrate young love, and old love, and much in between, with some breaks for a poem or three from Winster wordsmith David Frederickson.

Winster has been exchanging visits with the Italian hill town of Monterubbiano for more than 30 years, generating many firm friendships. The proceeds from this event will help support a visit by Italian youngsters to Winster next year.

A meal of pie and puddings will be served, and a bar will be available.

Entry by ticket (£12 including supper) available from Winster Post Office, or call 01629 650718.