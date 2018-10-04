Love Island narrator in the flesh

Iain Stirling is best known across the country as the voice of television’s Love Island, but now you can see his actual face.

The BAFTA winning comedian is performing his acclaimed, hot ticket show in Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on October 13 after selling out his entire Edinburgh Fringe performances.

Iain will be exploring dinner party etiquette and the pressures on a generation brought up in a world of instant gratification. Has modern living affected our ability to find long-term happiness? Can social media ever reflect real life?

As well as hosting ITV2’s newest hit comedy gameshow CelebAbility, Iain’s intuitive razor-sharp humour has previously been seen on Virtually Famous (E4), Drunk History and Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central (both Comedy Central), Russell Howard’s Good News and Sweat the Small Stuff (both BBC Three) and Fake Reaction and Safe Word (both ITV2).

His live show is suitable for viewers aged 12 years and above.

Tickets £19.20. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk