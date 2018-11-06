Meet Chesterfield’s up-and-coming indie rock band The Rosadocs

Chesterfield- including a well-known bus service that runs through the town- serves as the inspiration behind the toe-tapping songs of up-and-coming indie rock band The Rosadocs.

The lads burst onto the local music scene in 2016, gaining a following relatively quickly thanks to sell-out gigs at Sheffield’s Leadmill and 02 Academy.

It came as little surprise when frontman and rhythm guitarist Keelan Graney, from Clay Cross, started a band which he now plays in alongside Adam Sleight on bass, Joe Egan on lead guitar and Callum Raynor on drums.

The former Tupton Hall pupil fell in love with music at an early age- favouring greats such as The Beatles and Elvis and later the Arctic Monkeys, Eminem and The Killers.

But it was a guitar gifted to Keelan on his 15th birthday that sealed the deal and he has since gone on to write more than 60 songs- including No.54, probably the band’s most popular tune.

“No. 54 is inspired by the bus that runs from Chesterfield to Hasland,” said Keelan.

“I used to get that bus to school every day- that route was full of memories.

“Our new release, Oak Tree, is about playing out in Chesterfield as kids, messing about. That’s why we’re hoping people from the town will like and relate to our music- a lot of it is inspired by the area.

“This is what we want to do. It’s our passion.”

The creation of digital music sharing platforms such as Spotify has allowed the Rosadocs, who have supported the Sherlocks, Bad Manners and the Pigeon Detectives, to push their music ‘all over the world’.

“We’ve done really well on Spotify. It’s interesting because you get to see who’s listening and where,” said Keelan.

“Randomly, we seem to have a lot of fans in New Mexico, which is cool.”

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/248LHlnCjiwu1mJPyhZkDd?si=zk9icsJBTUG1GA6YR5CiCg

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRosadocsUk/

Follow on Instagram: @therosadocsuk

Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4C5ekMeW-E



Keep your eyes peeled for a live Facebook stream of The Rosadocs performing from the Derbyshire Times office.