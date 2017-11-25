Ace bluesman Bridges is back at the Flowerpot

Eugene Hideaway Bridges is returning for his latest gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, November 30.

The world class US born bluesman is touring with his band to promote his latest album Hold on a Little Bit Longer.

Expect soul drenched rhythm and blues at its danceable best.

If you have never danced the night away in a Juke Joint in the Deep South of the USA, then The Eugene Hideaway Bridges Band will take you there.

Born in New Orleans, Eugene is a nomadic, world touring musician; every year playing festivals in America, Europe and Australia. A towering man with a huge voice, playing an unparalleled brand of blues, oozing enough genuine charm to light up a small city, if you like your blues music laced with soul, funk, gospel and rock, delivered with buckets of class and warmth, then Eugene should not be missed.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £13. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk