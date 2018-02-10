Appearance at The Venue for rising Derbyshire band

Rising Derbyshire alt-rock band Damn Cargo will be in action in Derby soon with their newly-expanded line-up.

Led by singer Lucie De Lacy and already featuring former members of Derby favourites Lost Alone (drummer Mark Gibson), Imogen and Joy Surrender (guitarist Chris Seddon), plus London band Iodine (bassist Ashley Bird), the band has added guitarist Rob Caves, previously a member of Derby post-hardcore acts These Waves and InFlight Program to their line-up.

The five-piece band is to support funk-prog-metal legends The Beyond at their much-anticipated one-off reunion show at The Venue, Derby on February 16.

The charity concert has been organised as part of The Beyond singer John Whitby’s duties as the current Mayor Of Derby. The event has been sponsored by Mace Ltd, which means that proceeds from ticket sales will go straight to the Mayor’s chosen charities, which are the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, Children First, Safe and Sound, the British Red Cross and the Derby Museums Trust.

For more, see www.damncargo.com

Photo credit: Paul Smith.