Award winners to play gig at Old King’s Head in Belper this month

Don’t miss a gig by Old Blind Dogs, taking place later this month in Belper.

You can see the multi-award-winning band in action at The Old King’s Head in the town on Saturday, September 29.

Old Blind Dogs bounded into their 25th anniversary year with a cracking new album Room with a View and have played to full houses across Scotland, USA and Germany.

The album was shortlisted for Scots Album of the Year 2017 at the Trad Awards. With a line-up from the world of Scottish folk music that is approaching superstar status, founder member Jonny Hardie (fiddle/vocals) is joined by Aaron Jones (guitar/bouzouki/vocals), Ali Hutton (pipes) and Donald Hay (percussion).

Together they create a sound that is uniquely Old Blind Dogs and which still stands at the forefront of the Scottish roots music revival.

Their style, drawing from the rhythms of Middle Eastern, rock, reggae, jazz and blues music, went on to influence many bands but nobody does it like the Dogs.

25 years on, they show no signs of slowing down and indeed are performing at their very peak.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets are £15, available by going to http://black-dog-radio.com/old-blind-dogs-live--in-belper

Photo by Archie MacFarlane