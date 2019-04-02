Bakewell Choral Society’s latest concert was a triumphant way to mark 40 years

Handel’s Messiah is always a crowd-pleaser and Bakewell Choral Society’s performance on Saturday in the parish church was no exception, writes Elizabeth Holloway.

It was a splendid celebration of the society’s 40th anniversary.

Singing to a capacity audience, which included the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, the choir pulled out all the stops. They were ably accompanied by the South Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra Ensemble and organist Andrew Cummings. The concert was conducted by Alan Eost.

The four soloists were excellent. Soprano Natasha Agarwal, mezzo soprano Lara Harvey (who stood in at very short notice due to the indisposition of Amy Shaw), tenor Timothy Peters, and baritone Fabian Langguth (who had flown in from Munich that morning) joined the choir for this very special concert.

The atmosphere on the evening was buoyant. At the end of the Hallelujah chorus - when traditionally the entire audience stands during the singing - a member of the audience called out ‘Hurrah!’ and there was a smattering of applause which caused much laughter.

Bakewell Choral Society’s next event will be a Gala Concert with music for a summer evening on June 22 at Matlock Methodist Church, Bank Road, Matlock.

