Derby Concert Orchestra will start their 2018-2019 season with a performance on Saturday, October 13.

The concert starts at 7pm, takes place at St Peter’s Church, Littleover, Derby, and will feature performances of Poulenc’s Sinfonietta, Vaughan Williams’s Oboe Concerto - featuring soloist George Strickland - and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2.

Concerts later in the season will feature works by the likes of Elgar, Brahms, Rachmaninov and Bax.

For more, see www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk