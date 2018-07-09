Brass and voices in close harmony at Belper concert this weekend

Fans of choral and brass music are in for a treat at the weekend when a concert takes place in Belper.

Belper Singers and Derventio Brass will be appearing at St Peter’s Church, Belper, on Saturday, July 14, from 7.30pm.

Belper Singers, with new musical director Olivia Shotton at the helm, will be performing a number of unaccompanied choral pieces.

The Derby-based brass ensemble Derventio Brass will also play separately before the two groups join forces to play stirring compositions such as John Rutter’s Gloria, Vaughan Williams’s The Old Hundredth and Parry’s Blest Pair of Sirens.

Tickets are £12 and £10 for students (under 16s get in free when accompanied by an adult). They are available on 07990 658071, from belpersingers@gmail.com or on the door.