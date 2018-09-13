Chesterfield return for top KISS tribute band

Dressed To Kill will be strutting their stuff in Chesterfield in a gig taking place on Friday, September 21.

The world’s longest-running tribute to American glam rock titans KISS make a long-awaited return to Real Time Live in the town.

It looked like they weren’t ever coming back – recently scaling down activity to just playingfFestivals and one-offs, but now they have returned with a new look, and a ‘new’ Gene.

Get ready for the most authentic and stunning live recreation of a KISS show.

Now taking on KISS’s 1982 ‘Creatures of the night’-era look, Dressed To Kill will deliver a near two-hour set of KISS hits and classics, including Detroit Rock City, Crazy Crazy Nights, Deuce, and Rock n roll all nite. They also throw in some album cuts for the connoisseur, all of which makes for a stunning show, however long you’ve been a fan.

For more on the gig, go to www.realtimelive.co.uk