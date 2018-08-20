Classic FM ace Tim to present this year’s Darley Park classical extravaganza

The Hannells Darley Park Concert, one of the UK’s biggest outdoor classical concerts, will be returning on Sunday, September 2.

This year’s concert will once again be run in partnership with Classic FM, the UK’s most popular classical music station and the East Midlands-based Grammy-nominated and RPS Awards winning orchestra Sinfonia Viva will return.

Tim Lihoreau (pictured), presenter of Classic FM’s More Music Breakfast, will be returning to host the event and will also broadcast his breakfast show from Classic FM’s East Midlands studio the following morning. Tim presents the biggest single breakfast show on UK commercial radio, with 1.7 million people tuning in every week.

This year’s programme is guaranteed to delight with an eclectic mix of returning favourites, along with a selection of music representing the theme of hope, peace and reconciliation to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Peter Helps, chief executive of Sinfonia Viva said: “Sinfonia Viva is thrilled to be back at Darley Park. Every year, we look for a theme on which to hang the various programme ideas. With the centenary of the end of the First World War coming up in November it seemed right to find a way to mark this. We have gone for a programme to reflect hope, peace and reconciliation!”

The concert conductor will again be James Holmes. A former staff conductor for English National Opera and head of music for Opera North, James Holmes is now a freelance conductor, accompanist and arranger. Alongside an operatic repertoire that encompasses everything from Mozart to contemporary world premières, he has maintained a lifelong interest in musical theatre and has played a significant part in its adoption by opera houses in the UK.

Talented soloists Mary Carewe and Derbyshire’s Andy Quinn will lead the vocal numbers. Mary is an English singer and vocal coach, best known as one of the lead vocalists in Karl Jenkins’s musical project Adiemus, often singing harmonies with Miriam Stockley. She was born in England and trained as a singer in London.

Andy was discovered when he appeared as the ‘Unexpected Star’ on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC1 in 2016, he is also a part time firefighter on call for Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service in Heanor. He has also released his debut album.

The Darley Abbey Choir will be providing the pre-Viva entertainment, and its performance will include The Darley Abbey Anthem written for the joint choir by local musician Anne de Waal who also rehearses the group. The choir is made up of 36 primary school children aged six to 12 from two neighbouring schools - the Old Vicarage School and Walter Evans Church of England Aided Primary School. During the interval there will be a musical performance from the Saxophonix Ensemble, an international award-winning youth saxophone ensemble, which has recently toured New York and New Orleans.

Sinfonia Viva’s carers’ choir Sing Viva, will join the orchestra on stage at Darley Park to perform I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing. The choir, which is made up of carers, their friends and family, is hugely excited to perform with Sinfonia Viva for the first time and on stage at Darley Park.

The concert runs from 6pm, with gates open from 2pm. Tickets bought before September 1 are priced at standard £5, under 16s £2.50. Tickets bought on the day of the concert are priced standard £7.50 and under 16s £2.50.

Tickets can be purchased from 01332 255800, or online at derbylive.co.uk