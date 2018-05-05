CQ Saturdays return with a summer of entertainment

Derby’s Cathedral Quarter, which launched its new five-year Business Improvement District (BID) programme last month, has announced a new calendar of free street entertainment for the coming months.

CQ Saturdays is part of the BID’s aim to continue to develop the great Cathedral Quarter lifestyle experience for visitors and people working in the area to enjoy.

Starting on Saturday, May 12, and then every second Saturday of the month through to September, CQ Saturdays Street Circus will return to the Waterfall stage in the Market Place.

Produced by Déda Producing and supported by Derby City Council, the monthly events will be part of the national Circus 250! – celebrating 250 years since the birth of circus and will build up to the city’s annual street arts festival Derby Festé on September 27-29.

Then on Saturday, May 19 and every third Saturday through to September, CQ Saturdays Knickerbocker Glorious will return to the streets in association with Derby arts organisation Furthest From the Sea and supported by Derby City Council.

This year, the entertainment line-up will have a special theme every month – starting with a Royal celebration as the date coincides with the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Martin Langsdale is chairman of the Cathedral Management Group, which drives forward activities under the area’s BID status.

He said: “CQ Saturdays are wonderful family-friendly events which animate the streets, encourage visitors to explore the area further and whet the appetite for the busy summer festival calendar in the city.

“The new programme launches in May and we are very much looking forward to the Street Circus events which will be even more special as it is 250 years since the first circus was staged in London by Philip and Patty Astley.

“The following Saturday, the eyes of the world will be on the Royal wedding and visitors will be able to celebrate right here in the Cathedral Quarter with the specially-themed CQ Saturdays Knickerbocker Glorious event.

“We will also be adorning the Cathedral Quarter with bunting in the coming weeks to add to the celebratory atmosphere This will be in place throughout the Summer and into the Autumn until after the Derby Folk Festival in October.”

CQ Saturdays Street Circus on Saturday, May 12, takes place between 11am and 3pm will see the return of enigmatic ‘ring master’ Chango Fuego whose use of fire, unicycle and other eclectic props draws the audience into the show.

He will be joined at the Waterfall stage in the Market Place by Tim Cockerill who specialises in sideshow and circus entertainment.

His act is packed with fun, comedy and the spectacular finale The Amazing Human Volcano.

CQ Saturdays Knickerbocker Glorious on Saturday, May 19, is billed as A Right Royal Knees Up! with music, dance and variety performances by top local artists between 11am and 3pm in the Market Place.

The line-up will include American Tribal Style Belly Dance group Deosil who are based in Derby; teenage guitarist and singer River Hopkins; Allestree-based Sing For Your Supper; singer Simply Mel and vocalist Rebecca Jayne who specialises in music from the Forties to the Sixties.

For more information, please visit www.derbycathedralquarter.co.uk on Twitter @DerbyCQ; Facebook CathedralQuarterDerby and Instagram @CQRangers