Derby Jazz gig features Beats & Pieces performance

The latest Derby Jazz gig is to take place on Friday, January 19, and features Beats & Pieces, performing at the Deda Studio Theatre, Chapel Street, Derby.

Led by composer and conductor Ben Cottrell, Beats & Pieces Big Band see themselves as a band that happens to be big, rather than your average ‘big band’. They’re an extremely tightknit bunch, meeting as students in Manchester and growing up and developing musically individually and collectively within the city’s exciting scene.

The performance starts at 8pm. For more, go to www.derby-jazz.co.uk