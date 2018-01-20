Derbyshire date for Fairport Convention

Legendary folk-rock band Fairport Convention has been making great music for more than 50 years.

Their album Liege & Lief is considered to have provided a distinctively English identity to rock music and awakened an interest in traditional music.

The band has been through many changes but the current members retain a passion for live performance. Individually and collectively Fairport Convention has received many awards recognising their contributions to music and culture.

Long-established Fairport favourites and new material from their latest studio album 50:50@50 celebrating their golden anniversary. will be performed by the band at Buxton Opera House on January 28.

Singer/songwriter Winter Wilson will open the show.

Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer to their music, an evening with Fairport Convention is sure to surprise and delight you.

Details: Tickets £23. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk