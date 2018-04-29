Derbyshire music festival announces food donation campaign

Bearded Theory, a multi award-winning, family friendly festival, taking place at Catton Hall, Derbyshire, over the late May Bank Holiday, has announced plans for an ambitious food donation campaign to take place at this year’s event.

Bearded Theory’s “FoodBank Holiday” campaign encourages everyone to bring one item of healthy, non-perishable (tinned, dried or longlife, unopened and in-date) food for donation on arrival at any of the festival’s car parks and entrances

All donations will go to Derby’s Padley Group, a registered charity and Queens Award for Voluntary Services-winning foodbank, homeless services hub and development centre.

Established more than 30 years ago, Padley Group feed around 70 people a day, seven days a week at their homeless centre, and a further 30 per day at their development centre Monday-Friday.

The Padley Group will also run a “donation location” stall, where festival-goers can bring donations at any time over the weekend, and also learn more about their valuable work in the community.

Lastly, volunteers will be traversing the campsites as people pack up, encouraging final donations of any suitable leftover items. More than 5,000 donations are expected across the weekend - enough to provide more than 400 extra food parcels to the most vulnerable members of society.

Sally Booth, Bearded Theory’s “FoodBank Holiday” co-ordinator said: ““As a veteran of many music festivals, I have been shocked at how much food is often left behind, with people choosing to throw it away, rather than carry it home. That then led me to thinking that at Bearded Theory Festival, we could not just collect these leftover tins and donate them to a local foodbank, but do something on a much larger scale!

“By asking our fabulous festivalgoers to also bring just one item each for donation to the Padley Group, we can make meaningful positive impact on the most vulnerable people within the community that hosts our festival each year.”

Bearded Theory, Derbyshire’s award-winning, family-friendly festival will return to Catton Hall from May 24-27 with headliners Robert Plant, Blossoms, Jimmy Cliff and Sleaford Mods topping a bill of more than live 150 acts across nine live stages.

For more, see www.beardedtheory.co.uk

Photo credit by Graham Whitmore