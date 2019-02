Rockin’ In Rhythm - The Genius of Duke Ellington can be seen on Sunday, February 17, from 7.30pm at Crich Glebe Field Centre.

This will be an intimate concert with the outstanding jazz singer, Sarah Moule, accompanied on keyboard by Simon Wallace.

You are guaranteed an evening of great music and are sure to learn plenty about one of the jazz greats of the 20th century.

This show is suitable for those aged 14 and over

For ticket availability, call 01773 853 260 or email david@joylane.org.uk