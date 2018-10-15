Dynamic duo to perform in Belper concert

Jenn Butterworth and Laura-Beth Salter will be in concert action at The Old King’s Head, Belper, on Friday, December 7.

Special guest on the night will be Katie Spencer for a concert featuring two voices, a mandolin and a guitar.

Jenn Butterworth and Laura-Beth Salter have each been a presence on the UK folk scene for a number of years. Although both originally from England, they were brought together by the close-knit and progressive Glasgow folk music community, spending lots of their time jamming an eclectic mix of folk music from across the globe, particularly the UK, Scandinavia and America.

The years of playing together brought a deep affinity between the two artists. Their rhythms lock tightly, their voices blend so closely that it’s often hard to tell them apart. They have developed a natural telepathy as two musicians bound together. Their first duo album Bound named in recognition of this enduring connection was released in November 2016, and the pair are currently working on material for their second album.

As well as touring with their duo, Jenn and Laura-Beth are also members of Kinnaris Quintet, brand new, five-strong band of vigorous, driving, high-spirited musicians who have been delighting festivals around the UK this summer.

Jenn is no stranger to Belper and The Old King’s head, having joined Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton for a gig here back in April and so she thought she’d better bring her pal Laura-Beth back to Belper to sample the delights.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are £12. For ticket and an information link, see http://black-dog-radio.com/jenn-lb-live-in-belper-07-12-18