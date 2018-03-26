Enjoy DCO’s pair of Wirksworth concerts

Derby Concert Orchestra will be giving the first of their two annual concerts at St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth on Saturday, May 19.

Conducted by Jonathan Trout and Ed Temple, the programme features Respighi’s spectacular and colourful Fountains Of Rome, Stravinsky’s Symphonies Of Wind Instruments, and Sibelius’s Symphony No 1.

Later in the year, DCO will return to St Mary’s on July 7 for a performance of Ravel’s jazzy Piano Concerto in G, Faure’s charming Dolly Suite and Dvorak’s exuberant Symphony No 8.

For more on the concerts, and ticket details, go to www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk