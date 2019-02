Derby Concert Orchestra will next be in action at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, March 9 from 7pm.

Join conductors Jonathan Trout and Ed Temple as they lead the orchestra through three contrasting Russian pieces: Liadov’s atmospheric The Enchanted Lake, Stravinsky’s ballet score The Fairy’s Kiss suite, based on early unpublished works by Tchaikovsky, and Rachmaninov’s always popular Second Symphony.

See www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk for more.