Entertainment on city’s streets this weekend

Visitors to St Peters Quarter in Derby, on Saturday, May 12, will be treated to a day of free live entertainment at The Spot between 11am and 3pm.

St Peters Quarter Business Improvement District (BID) has secured a £10,000 grant from National Lottery Awards for All – Big Lottery Fund to stage eight SPQ Live street entertainment days during the year, also supported by Derby City Council.

The first was held mid-April, which provided a day of music for all to enjoy at the Spot, St Peters Quarter.

The line up on Saturday will have an international flavour with several popular local dance groups taking to the stage.

Moonhare Tribal Bellydance are a vibrant group of dancers aged 25 to 72 who bring the colour and beauty of American Tribal-style Bellydance.

Indian dance will take centre stage courtesy of Shakti Academy which is a nationally-recognised organisation - bringing local people together to develop their skills in various styles of Indian dance.

Katie Elizabeth School of Dance are based in Ripley, Heanor, Swanwick and Smalley with members learning a wide variety of dance genres.

Local charity Steps For The Future – embracing the joy and enthusiasm of adults with learning disabilities - will be encouraging the audience to join in the fun during their performance or original and well-known dance routines.

And Poss+Abilities Dance and Fitness group of people with special needs will share their inspiring joy of movement.

Helen Wathall, chair of the St Peters Quarter Board, said: “We are delighted to have secured funding for St Peters Quarter Live which has been a popular part of the BID programme since the re-launch last April.

“Free street entertainment in events spaces such as the Spot, St Peters Cross and Riverlights provides an animated feel and extra vibrancy to the area - driving footfall and return visits.

“It is therefore an important part of our programme to improve the St Peters Quarter BID area and encourage people back into this bustling part of the city centre.”