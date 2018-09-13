Events galore as autism-friendly festival comes to Derbyshire

The East Midlands will see its first Autism Friendly Festival take place on September 23 when the Spectrum Festival comes to Lea Green Learning & Development Centre, near Matlock.

The festival has been created by David Ryan and Chris Wright of Derbyshire-based corporate treasure hunt company peaksGO, with the support of the region’s biggest autism specific charity, Autism East Midlands, which this year is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

There will be a huge range of activities available to festival goers on the day, all of which are autism-friendly. You can take on one of Lea Green’s many outdoor activity challenges such as the climbing wall or team swing, or you can enjoy live music at the stage where local bands will be performing throughout the day, and be careful not to bump into one of your favourite cartoon characters while you walk around the venue, because Buzz Lightyear, Woody and more will be attending Spectrum Festival.

Spectrum Festival will not only include all of the fun a festival brings, but it will also provide a platform for you to learn more about autism. You can do this by attending one of the day’s free workshops, or by visiting one of the many information stands.

For more, see https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/spectrum-autism-friendly-festival-2018-tickets-45425701496