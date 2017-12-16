Festival favourites to play gig at The Flowerpot

Dreadzone are the guest performers at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, December 21.

Support on the night at the King Street venue comes from an Andy McAllister DJ set.

RAW Promotions are proud to present one of the most popular festival outfits who are still considered to be the pioneers of modern day electro dub music.

Entering an impressive third decade, Dreadzone, one of the most energetic, exciting and powerful live bands to emerge from the post-rave scene, released brand new album Dread Times this year.

Since their inception in 1993, Dreadzone have steadily been releasing underground storms of albums, progressively bettering, refining and perfecting their own unique and inimitable take on dub – mixed as it is with aspects of dance, sublime guitar riffs, folk roots sentiments and breakbeat bass styles – whilst bringing the party to every club, dancehall and field they’ve shown up at. Always blowing audiences away and steadily earning for themselves the best possible reputation Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £17.50. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk