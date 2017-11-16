Festive concert for Chesterfield G and S Society

Come along and see Chesterfield Gilbert & Sullivan Society on Wednesday, December 13, at 7.30pm for an evening of carols and Christmas music in Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire Church.
Performing a variety of festive choral music, Chesterfield G&S will this year be joined by Plague O’ Bells from Eyam to present this entertaining musical start to Christmas.
Seasonal refreshments will be served during the interval.
Tickets are £9 and are available from Chesterfield Visitor Centre on 01246 345777, from Carole Pilkington on 01246 207893 or on the door.
