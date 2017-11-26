Festive fun in folk favourites’ Buxton gig

Popular folk group The Houghton Weavers are back in Buxton to kick off the Christmas fun with a smile.

The four likely lads who have been at the forefront of the UK’s folk music scene for more than four decades bring their festive show to the Pavilion Arts Centre in the town on Saturday, December 9.

“We always love coming back to Buxton,” explained the Weavers’ Tony Berry. “It’s in a fabulous place – in fact, we love it so much, we’re doing a complete weekend here in October 2018!”

Tony, Steve Millington and David Littler have now been joined on tour by Tony’s brother, Jim, who is not only a talented musician and singer but also writes songs. This continues the Weavers’ great tradition of song-making over 30 albums, including their perennial international favourite “The Blackpool Belle”.

Since they learned their craft in the region’s folk clubs, the Weavers have enjoyed non-stop success, with a great following at their concerts and a large fan club with members worldwide.

The Weavers offer a wonderful evening of humour and song with plenty of festive fun. “We’ll be including our own Christmas songs like What’s Christmas Without A Brass Band and Bless Your Whiskers, Father Christmas as well as traditional favourites like Mary’s Boy Child,” added Tony.

“We love this time of year and we’re really looking forward to entertaining our lovely audiences and getting everyone in just the right mood for Christmas celebrations.”

For tickets, call the box office on 01298 72190.