Film treats for music fans at QUAD

April at Derby arts centre and cinema QUAD offers some exciting events for music fans with three films.

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ performance of the Skeleton Tree album is captured in a film called Distant Sky: Nick Cave Live In Copenhagen.

Recorded at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena in October, Distant Sky captures an extraordinary and triumphant live concert. Performing the album Skeleton Tree alongside their essential catalogue, the band’s first shows in three years provoked an ecstatic response in fans, critics and band alike, renewing a profound and intimate relationship wherever they played. The film is directed by filmmaker David Barnard.

Distant Sky: Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds Live In Copenhagen screens in QUAD on Thursday, April 12, at 8.30pm, tickets are £12 and £10 concessions

Here To Be Heard is a film which tells the story of The Slits, the pioneering all-girl punk rock group, from their formation during the pioneering days of punk rock in mid-1970s London. The film follows their individual stories of struggle, to the reformation of the band in 2005, which ends in 2010 when singer Ari Up died of cancer.

The documentary film includes a mixture of archival footage, unseen images, and interviews with the Slits along with punk rock royalty, producers, scholars and those influenced by The Slits.

QUAD will welcome Tessa Pollitt and Palmolive, two of The Slits, along with the film’s director William Badgley for a post screening Q&A, hosted by Sarah Lay, music journalist and editor of Derby culture website Storge. Here To Be Heard: The Story of The Slits plus Q&A takes place in QUAD on Wednesday, April 18, at 6.30pm tickets are £9 and £7 concessions.

QUAD again commemorates the late star Prince with a Prince Night III, including a screening of Under The Cherry Moon followed by a Prince DJ Night in QUAD Café bar.

It will be the third film and music event QUAD has held since his death on April 21, 2016. The film Under The Cherry Moon stars Prince as Christopher Tracy, who along with his cousin Tricky (Jerome Benton), lives for fun and partying on the French Riviera, making money from rich divorcees. The story is camp, frothy and fun and features Kristin Scott Thomas in her first film role. It features songs from Prince’s Parade album like the classics Kiss, Girls And Boys, Mountains and Sometimes It Snows In April. Following the film, a free DJ night will take place QUAD Cafe from 9pm, with Prince tracks played all night.

Prince Night III Under The Cherry Moon (PG) and Non Stop Prince DJ Night takes place in QUAD on Saturday, April 21, from 7.30pm, tickets are £9 or £7 concessions.

For more information on all the films or book to online go to https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/film or call QUAD box office on 01332 290606.

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons