Find out more about Findlay’s February Belper gig

Black Dog Radio presents Findlay Napier in a concert at The Old King’s Head, Belper, on February 22.

To celebrate 21 years in the musical melting pot of Glasgow, Findlay Napier released his new album Glasgow in October 2017. The album described by acoustic magazine as “a superbly crafted album of songs” featured self-penned songs written with collaborator and album producer Boo Hewerdine and songs plucked from Glasgow’s past and present.

Come and see the acclaimed performer early next year as he performs in Belper.

Tickets are £12. For more, see http://www.findlaynapier.com/ or http://black-dog-radio.com/findlay-napier-live--in-belper--22-02-19