First wave of top names announced for 11th Tramlines Festival this summer

Sheffield’s biggest ever party, Tramlines Festival, has announced the first wave of acts to play its 11th edition from July 19-21 at Hillsborough Park.

Headliners include Two Door Cinema Club (Friday) (pictured), Courteeners (Saturday) and Nile Rodgers & Chic (Sunday) (pictured), plus a slew of other top talent in the form of Manic Street Preachers, Rag’n’Bone Man, Doves, Happy Mondays, Reverend and The Makers, Miles Kane, Circa Waves, Lewis Capaldi, Shame, Peter Hook & The Light, The Rifles, Sleeper, Sea Girls, Clean Cut Kid, Sports Team, Easy Life, Everly Pregnant Brothers and dozens more.

With a capacity of 30,000 and a site spanning four stages of music, a soon-to-be-announced comedy line-up, an improved family friendly area and the finest street food traders, Tramlines 2019 is already shaping up to top its mammoth tenth birthday bash last year with 50 per cent of tickets already sold out.

Weekend tickets are priced from £65.50 plus booking fee and are available from www.tramlines.org.uk

Nile Rodgers photo credit: Jill Furmanovsky